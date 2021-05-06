CLINTON — All moms will be admitted to the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center free Sunday in celebration of Mother's Day.
A special card-making station will be available so children can make special creations for Mom. The Discovery Center is open 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mother's Day is the theme for Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday as well, said Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind this week.
Children and families will plant flowers with their moms Friday and Saturday, at 10:30 a.m.
The Discovery Center will beautify it's front sidewalk by filling the pots and planters with flowers. Anyone who helps will plant their own flower seeds to take home and enjoy, Lind said.
This annual event for the children’s museum beautifies the front entryway, and the public is encouraged to help. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission.
Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required inside but not outside, Lind said.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Sugar scrubs are all the rage as an all natural skin exfoliant and moisturizer, and children will make them during the Saturday Special program from 3-4 p.m.
All ingredients and a sweet little container will be provided, Lind said.
The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are always welcome. This program requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission.
Great Give Day is May 13 from midnight to 11:59 p.m. at www.greatgiveday.org. Donors may go to the website and make online contributions to support the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center’s endowment, the long-term savings fund of the children’s museum.
These gifts strengthen the Discovery Center’s ability to teach children and strengthen families, said Lind.
The Discovery Center’s endowment fund is under the custodial care of Clinton’s River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which is the sponsor of Great Give Day.
On May 14 and 15, Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday will celebrate Police Week with Clinton's Officer Haskell, Lind said. The Saturday Special planned for May 15 uses Lego Technic and will award a free Lego Technic set to one lucky child.
The Discovery Center Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages two to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children's museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
