CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will offer programs featuring animals this week, including animal yoga and animal LEGO challenges.
During Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday,children and their families can participate in yoga, Director Sarah Lind said this week. Poses will mimic the movements of arctic animals.
The program will be a positive experience to start the new year highlighting the benefits of yoga, including stress relief, relaxation and increased flexibility and balance, said Lind.
The programs begin 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Saturday Special is held every Saturday afternoon, from 3-4 p.m. This week, Michelle Kelley, museum volunteer and engineer with LyondellBasell, will challenge children to build various animals with Lego blocks, said Lind.
The Discovery Center has an extensive collection of Legos that will make astounding creativity both encouraged and expected, said Lind.
The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are welcome. This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children's museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. Face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.
