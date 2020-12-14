CLINTON — Reindeer will romp through the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on Friday, and children will make snow globes before Santa’s final visit.
During Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday this week, young children and their families romp like reindeer, learn a classic song and then launch into a holiday scavenger hunt throughout the Discovery Center, Director Sarah Lind said Monday.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. each day. No registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Illinois.
Saturday Special is held every Saturday afternoon from 2:30-4:30 p.m. This Saturday children and their families can make snow globes to keep or to give as gifts, Lind said.
The Discovery Center’s crafter-in-chief, Miss Elyse, will teach participants how to turn glass baby food jars, Christmas tree ornaments and glitter into wintery snow globes, Lind said.
The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups, but all ages are welcome. This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Santa will make his final stop at the Discovery Center on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event is sponsored by long-time children’s museum supporter Krumpets Bakery & Café, Lind said.
Santa’s house at the Discovery Center is lavishly decorated with a giant tree, lighted garlands overhead and a glittering backdrop. An oversized stone fireplace provides the focal point for a distanced visit and festive photos, Lind said.
Santa will sit in his chair on one side of the fireplace, and children can sit in a second large chair on the other side of the fireplace. In fact, the visitor’s chair is big enough for the whole family, Lind said.
Each child will be given a wrapped Krumpets Bakery cookie to take home.
This event requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission. All Discovery Center guests ages 2 and older must wear a mask during their visit.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
