CLINTON — Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is now open Thursday and is set to kick off library summer reading programs and a Lego giveaway.
The Discovery Center has been open Friday through Sunday but will now be open Thursday as well, Director Sarah Lind announced Wednesday.
The Center will no longer close midday, but will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Center will kick off summer reading with Kerri Kudelka, children’s librarian at Camanche Public Library, at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The library will soon launch its summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, and all area children may register for this free reading incentive program, Lind said.
During the Funtime programs, Kudelka will read stories and register young readers.
No advanced registration is needed to attend Funtime programs, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
The Discovery Center will feature Clinton Public Library’s summer reading program during Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday on May 28 and May 29, Lind said.
From 3-4 p.m., the Saturday Special program will conduct another Lego challenge with LyondellBasell engineer Michelle Kelley. Children will build with Lego Technic, a series of Legos that includes beams, gear wheels and axles.
These devices make it possible to create complex models offering increased challenges for older kids and adults, Lind said. Everyone who participates in the Lego challenge that afternoon will have a chance to win a Lego Technic building set that will be given away that day.
The May 29 Saturday Special will feature elephant toothpaste.
For the 12th consecutive year, the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is participating in the Blue Star Museum Program and will offer free admission for active duty military and their families through Labor Day, Lind said.
The program is coordinated by the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families. Active duty military must show their active duty cards and may also receive free museum admission for up to five family members.
The policy applies to all U.S. military personnel including Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard, and Reserve members.
The Discovery Center offers free admission year-round for veterans, Lind said.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. Call 243-3600 for more information, or email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org.
