CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center partnerS with other local organizations to bring fun and educational programs to families in the area. This week, the focus is on nature and the environment with Clinton County Conservation.
Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m.
This Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, the Funtime program hosts Jessica Steines, naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, to present Mighty Minnows. Miss Jessica will share her knowledge of fish and their environment and will bring her many little minnow friends along for a live experience. The program is available two mornings, Friday and Saturday, to fit families’ busy schedules. Miss Jessica will present the program on Friday; on Saturday, Miss Roberta from the Discovery Center will present.
The Funtime program begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is a free activity with museum admission.
Saturday Special, 2 to 3 p.m. each week
Saturday Special is Saturday afternoon fun each week at the Discovery Center, from 2 to 3 p.m. The activity is perfect for school-aged kids and their grown-ups to explore a topic and try their hands at something new. All ages are always welcome.
This Saturday brings more minnow learning and fun. Miss Roberta will share fish knowledge with families and let them meet the live swimmers for some real life nature fun.
Pizza Hut Fundraising Night for the Discovery Center
Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, is holding a fund-raising night to benefit the Discovery Center on Monday, Jan. 24. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of everything sold between 5 and 7 p.m. to the children’s museum to support educational programs. All sales are eligible, including delivery, carry out, and dining in.
Discovery Center Open Thursdays through Sundays
The Discovery Center is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Weekly Funtime Friday and Saturday, and Saturday Special programs are included with admission, require no pre-registration, and families are encouraged to simply stop by and enjoy the fun. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. Face masks are required to enter the Discovery Center and play for everyone ages 2 and older.
Admission is $4 per person for ages 2 to 64, $3 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
For more information on the children’s museum and its many programs, call 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org, or message them on Facebook at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
