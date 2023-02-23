CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center brings a great week of learning through play including a new way to learn Black History, a Lego challenge, and a community fundraising at Applebee’s.
Funtime Friday & Saturday – Celebrate Black History with Tamra Jetter
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate Black History in a fun way at this week’s Funtime Friday, February 24, and Funtime Saturday, February 25. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. each morning.
Tamra Jetter, director of the Vince Jetter Community Center, will be the special guest. She will bring the program “From Earth to Sky – What Do These Things Have in Common?” There are hundreds of inventions and innovations created by Black Americans and many are little known. Children and adults will learn about and be amazed at these many contributions made to the world.
The Funtime program is a free activity with museum admission. It is designed for young children and their caregivers although all ages are welcome and will enjoy the programming.
Saturday Special – Lego Challenge: Hearts with Graham and Bryce
The fourth Saturday of every month brings a Lego challenge to the Discovery Center as part of the Saturday Special weekly program. This Saturday at 2 p.m., Lego enthusiasts Graham Foust and Bryce Ragus, will lead the challenge: build hearts. Graham and Bryce are students at Unity Christian High School and will volunteer their time to hang out with kids and families and share their love of all things Lego.
The program is designed to spark curiosity and hands on learning for children of all ages and their family members. It is a great opportunity for families to try something new together. The program is free with museum admission and no registration is required.
Applebee’s “Together We Care” Fundraising Day for Discovery Center
Applebee’s in Clinton, will host a Together We Care Fundraiser to support the Discovery Center on Tuesday, February 28. The event runs all day during the restaurant’s hours, 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to order from the Together We Care Entrée Menu. Applebee’s will donate 50% of all sales from that menu to the Discovery Center.
Dining in the restaurant, ordering carry out, and ordering for deliver all count toward the sales, when items are purchased from the special menu.
Delicious items from the Together We Care menu include: three-cheese chicken penne, grilled chicken Caesar salad, fiesta lime chicken, classic bacon cheeseburger, and chicken tenders platter
To add to the fun, friendly Discovery Center Volunteers will be at Applebee's from 4 to 7 p.m. with free arm painting and giving out free passes to play at the children's museum.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South and is open Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.