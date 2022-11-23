CLINTON — Santa Claus is coming to the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center for Milk & Cookies with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The visit is sponsored by Krumpets Restaurant and Bakery.
Special guests will include title holders Miss Clinton County Autumn Fjeld and Miss Scott County Brittany Costello.
The event will include talking with Santa in his Discovery Center home complete with lighted trees, a fireplace, glittering background, and holiday adornments. The setting is very picturesque and guests are encouraged to take plenty of photos.
Krumpets will provide complimentary cookies, which will be served in the Santa café. Guests can enjoy their treats and watch others visit with Santa and his elves.
Children may also make a felt Christmas tree keepsake craft to hold their candy cane from Santa.
Milk & Cookies with Santa requires no preregistration and is free with museum admission: $5 per person ages 2 to 64, $4 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for Discovery Center members.
10th Annual Family New Year’s Eve Party
Save the date for the 10th annual Family New Year’s Eve Party at the children’s museum. The special event is scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m., and will include games, prizes, a bounce house, hand painting, balloon art, and a giant balloon drop at 5:15 p.m.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South and is open five days per week: Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.