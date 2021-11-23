CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this Thanksgiving weekend.
This week at Funtime Friday, Nov. 26, children and their families can help the Discovery Center get ready for Santa’s visit on the following day. A tree will need to be trimmed and a holiday story enjoyed. The program begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Funtime Friday is the Discovery Center’s long-running morning program for young children and their caregivers. Each week brings a different theme explored through reading a story book and engaging in related hands-on activities.
The programs require no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Santa will visit the Discovery Center on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Krumpets Bakery & Café.
Santa’s “house” at the Discovery Center is decorated to the nines with a giant tree, lighted garlands overhead, and a glittering backdrop. An oversized stone fireplace will provide a warm focal point for a memorable visit. The setting can be used for photo opportunities so plan to bring a camera.
Each child will be given a wrapped Krumpets cookie to take home.
Masks are still required at the Discovery Center, but they may be removed when photos are taken with Santa.
This event requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission.
Saturday Special is held every Saturday afternoon, from 2 to 3 p.m., and the fourth Saturday of the month means the Discovery Center pulls out the Lego bins. This Saturday, take the challenge and build your own flying Santa sleigh spaceship creation.
The Saturday Special program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are welcome. Each week presents an opportunity for hands-on learning with topics including science demos, art techniques, engineering challenges, musical exploration, games, cultural topics, and more.
Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
The Discovery Center is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The center will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children's museum.
Face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older. Guests may wear their own masks or they may get one at the Discovery Center. Disposable masks are available for purchase for $1.
Guests are asked not to bring in food or snacks to be eaten during general playtimes. The only food allowed is for scheduled private parties held inside the closed party rooms.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
Contact the center at 243-3600, email at info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message them on Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.