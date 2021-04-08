CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will take children on weather adventures with this week’s educational programs.
This week at Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday, children will want to wear their rain boots and bring their umbrellas to hear a story about rainy springtime weather.
The programs will include a craft to take home.
The presentation is geared toward preschoolers, early learners and their caregivers although all ages are welcome, said Director Sarah Lind.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. each day. Participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
During the Saturday Special program, from 3 -4 p.m. children will learn about gases and vapors as they make a cloud in a jar.
The program is geared for school-aged children although all ages are welcome.
Since 2014, baby chicks have lived at the Discovery Center in the springtime. This year is no different, Lind said. Six little peeps are now eating, growing and making friends at the children’s museum.
The chicks were provided by Schlecht Hatchery in Miles and will be on display through April 18.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
Properly worn face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
