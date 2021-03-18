CLINTON — A year ago, the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center postponed its annual omelet breakfast fundraiser due to rising concerns about the safety of large gatherings. The next day, the board of directors closed the non-profit children’s museum indefinitely.
The Discovery Center is now open again, providing play and learning for children and families in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois region. The fund-raising event is also back on.
The 33rd annual omelet breakfast fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Discovery Center. The event is carry-out only; meals will be delivered with curbside service to customers’ cars, said Director Sarah Lind.
Meals must be ordered in advance by calling the Discovery Center at 243-3600.
Lind said the event carries special importance this year.
“It’s been a challenging year for many places, including the Discovery Center," she said. "This event is an opportunity for people to show support for the children’s museum. Every meal sold will make a difference to the children who play and learn at the Discovery Center and who benefit from the educational programs and family activities that the museum offers.”
Lind said customers will enjoy a menu that includes made-to-order omelets, sausages, pancakes and pastries. The food will be cooked inside the Discovery Center, then delivered to customers curbside by a team of dedicated volunteers, many of whom are local elected officials.
“The Discovery Center is fortunate to know many wonderful volunteers who are quite busy people, yet who care enough about the success of their community to give of their time and talents,” said Lind.
“Some of these folks have helped at for the omelet breakfast for 10 or 15 years, or more. They are inspiring examples of how easy it is to be involved and to genuinely make a difference in the place in which you live. They are public servants in the true aspect of the word.”
This year’s volunteers include State Sen. Chris Cournoyer; State Rep. Mary Wolfe; former State Sen. Rita Hart; Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and his wife, Peg Wolf; Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt; Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, and his wife, Tanya Van Lancker; Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson; Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd; Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann, Jim Irwin, and Dan Srp; Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion; Clinton City Council members Julie Allesee, Cody Seeley, Ron Mussmann, Rhonda Kearns, Sean Connell, Gregg Obren, and Bill Schemers; Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lesley Webster; Clinton County Hometown Pride Coach Francis Boggus; and Chris Streets, general manager of MaC 94.7 FM - KCLN 1390 AM Radio.
Meals are $10 for adults and teens, $5 for children 3 to 12, and free for children 2 and younger. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
Contact the Discovery Center by calling 243-3600, email the center at info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message them on Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.