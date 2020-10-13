CLINTON — Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday will introduce children to signs of fall — leaves, seeds, pumpkins and blustery weather — in creative ways, Executive Director Sarah Lind said this week.
The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Clinton, Iowa's Children's Museum, has planned programs for enjoying fall, including a pumpkin giveaway.
Funtime Friday, the Discovery Center’s long-running morning program for young children, is now offered on Saturdays as well, said Lind. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is literacy based and designed to support the developmental needs and school success skills of young children, Lind said.
The programs require no advance registration, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required, Lind said.
Saturday is also the day for the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center Drive-Thru Pumpkin Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Discovery Center west parking lot.
Families should drive one direction through the parking lot, entering from the south end by the front of the Discovery Center and driving north to exit on Seventh Avenue South, Lind said.
As families drive through, volunteers will hand them one pumpkin per child while supplies last.
This is the 25th year for a pumpkin event organized by the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center, Lind said. The pumpkins were donated by McGinnis Melons of Thomson, Illinois, Lind said.
From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, children can paint pumpkins at the Discovery Center. Participants can bring their own pumpkin or have one provided to paint and take home. The program is free with a regular paid admission. Masks are required.
Children will explore the scientific, artistic, mathematical and sculptural features of candy corn Oct. 24 during Candy Corn Craziness and will make crafts Oct. 31, Lind said. The staff will be in costume Halloween day.
The Maze of America cardboard maze is up. Children and families are invited to navigate the giant construction, read their way through and vote with their feet on preferences of foods, activities and favorite colors, said Lind. It's a playful lesson on forming opinions, deciding and voting, she said.
The maze was designed and built by Discovery Center staff and volunteer Paul Hopkins, a local music educator and long-time friend of the children’s museum.
The Discovery Center is again taking reservations for birthday parties, said Lind. Families can choose from The Castle or the Discovery Woods rooms. Each room has a kitchenette and tables and chairs.
The Center doesn't restrict what food may be brought in for parties, said Lind. Room rental includes admission to the children’s museum for all party guests. Face masks must be properly worn at the Discovery Center but may be removed inside the party room when eating and drinking, said Lind.
To enhance safety, the Discovery Center has transitioned from face painting to arm painting, said Lind. A Plexiglass window separates the painter from the paintee, she said.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. During the mid-day closure, museum staff disinfects all surfaces and replaces all toys and costumes.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Toy rotation, sanitizing and disinfecting is done again at the end of each day.
Face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.
Guests are asked not to bring food or snacks during general playtimes.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. Admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger and free for members of the children's museum.
