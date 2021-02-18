CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center plans parachute play and spy-for-a-day activities for families this weekend.
Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday, begin at 10:30 p.m. Children and their families will get to experience the delight of playing with a giant parachute, said Director Sarah Lind.
Parachute play is a group activity that's fun and exciting and is beneficial for brain development, great for large muscle movement, for identifying patterns, recognizing cause and effect and encouraging cooperation, Lind said.
No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Children can become spies for a day during the Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. The program is geared to school-age children, but anyone may attend.
Everybody can become a spy and do the things spies do, such as working with coded messages and finding their way through a secret course, said Lind. Volunteer Amanda Jensen will lead the activities.
Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will hold a fundraising night to benefit the Discovery Center. On Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., the public is can eat good food for a good cause, Lind said.
Customers can order pizza for delivery or carry-out. Carry-out service is particularly easy for customers as Pizza Hut employees bring the pizzas out to the customers’ cars for convenience, Lind said.
The Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
The Discovery Center’s 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance.
The event is a traditional fundraiser for the non-profit organization, and was canceled last year due to the onset of the coronavirus, said Lind. Proceeds will support educational programs.
The menu includes the time-honored favorite entrée—made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Volunteers making the breakfast include local prominent citizens and elected officials.
Meals will be ready for pick-up in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center and will be delivered to customers in their cars.
Tickets must be ordered in advance at a cost of $10 for adults and teens, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children 2 and younger.
Contact the Discovery Center for tickets and more information by calling 563-243-3600, sending email to info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or messaging through the Facebook page Felix Adler Childrens Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
