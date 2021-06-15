CLINTON — After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is bringing back Felix Adler Day this month.
The 2021 Felix Adler Day is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26. The outdoor-only Felix Adler Day at the Discovery Center will include pony rides, a rock wall and a kiddie Ferris wheel. The Center will have inflatables, a petting zoo, games and prizes and a stage show to celebrate the man and clown for whom the children’s museum is named. Admission to the festival is free.
The event celebrates the birth of Frank Spencer Bartlett Adler, who was born in Clinton on June 15, 1895. Adler was a beloved American figure and a pioneer of professional clowning. He joined the Ringling Bros. Circus after performing in vaudeville and serving in World War I.
During Adler’s time with Ringling Bros., he officially became known as “Funny Felix the Clown.” Adler was the first clown to appear on television and was known as “The Whitehouse Clown,” having performed for three sitting presidents: Calvin Coolidge, Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt.
Adler starred in Cecil B. DeMille’s Holywood blockbuster, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
Throughout his career, Adler returned to Clinton to give benefit shows for the Clinton Boys Club and for children at Jefferson Elementary School. He retired in 1959 and died in 1960. He is buried in Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
He will be inducted into the Clinton County Walk of Fame during a ceremony set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton. Adler and Linda Luckstead will be inducted in the fine arts category, Duke Slater in athletics, Charles Toney for professional achievement and Russell Volckmann, Artemus Gates and Henry Langrehr for military service.
