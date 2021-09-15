Frank “Felix King of Clowns” Adler is pictured without and with makeup in this photo. Adler will be honored Sunday at a Clinton County Walk of Fame Induction dinner and ceremony. Tickets, which include a buffet dinner, are $20 each, and are available at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, the Sawmill Museum, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and on line at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html. Submitted photo