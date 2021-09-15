CLINTON — Frank “Felix King of Clowns” Adler is being inducted into the new Clinton County Walk of Fame, and the children’s museum that bears his name couldn’t be more proud, said Director Sarah Lind this week.
The Clinton Hometown Pride Committee is creating a Walk of Fame and will host an induction dinner and ceremony Sunday at Eagle Point Park Lodge. Felix Adler will be honored along with six others who have connections to Clinton County.
Lind said this week that her team is grateful that Felix is receiving this posthumous honor.
“Felix Adler was a nationally known individual as a star performer with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for 40 years,” Lind said. “He was also highly regarded as a humanitarian, performing for free at children’s hospitals, orphanages around the country, and giving benefits for organizations here in Clinton. And the neat part of the story, is he was just a little boy, born in Clinton, who had a dream to make people happy. He aspired to it, worked hard, and accomplished his dream. That’s a true hometown story to be proud of.”
Other inductees include Artemus Lamb Gates, Henry Langrehr, Linda Luckstead, Frederick “Duke” Slater, Charles Toney, and Russell W. Volckmann.
The Walk of Fame induction dinner and ceremony is open to the public. Social hour begins at 4 p.m, a buffet dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available at the Discovery Center, the Sawmill Museum, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and online at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html. A Facebook event has been created: https://fb.me/e/GgVghadl
Funtime Friday and Saturday this week will feature squirty chalk. At 10:30 a.m. each day, children will make interactive chalk murals on the Discovery Center sidewalks.
On Saturday afternoon, traditional chalk will be used to make interactive chalk murals during the Saturday Special from 2-3 p.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission.
Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required when inside the building. Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in downtown Clinton.
