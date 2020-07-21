CLINTON — Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center reopened this month with guidelines and strategies supported by health officials and the national children’s museum best practices, the Center announced this week.
The Discovery Center will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The Center will close from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to sanitize and disinfect all surfaces and to switch out toys and costumes with clean ones, the Discovery Center said.
Admission is good for the entire day, and guests may return after the cleaning period.
Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2. Visitors may wear their own masks or buy or rent one from the Discovery Center for $1.
No food will be allowed in the facility except for private parties inside closed party rooms. Drinking fountains have been turned off, so visitors are encouraged to bring bottled water. The Center will sell bottled water for $1.
The Discovery Center will not admit anyone who has a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with a person who is ill with COVID-19 is asked not to enter the Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
