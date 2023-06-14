CLINTON — People of all ages are invited to the 34th annual Felix Adler Day Celebration to be held, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
“The best part of Felix Adler Day,” Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind says, “is the many families who come and spend time together. We know that half the grown-ups we see are indeed parents, but the other portion are grandparents who bring children — all the interactions, and ‘grandmas and papas’ showing their young grandkids how to toss a bean bag, or golf with the putter, or toss a ring. The children’s museum is here for families to play and learn together, and this is a great day full of wonderful examples of quality family time.”
Admission will be free to both the Discovery Center and festival grounds outside and $5 or $10 punch cards will be available to buy for rides and games to be found there, including pony rides, a petting zoo, the Sawmill’s train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, games in a big game tent with prizes every time, arm or hand painting, balloon art, and food by Creative Catering Caravan.
Options free of cost include exploring the Discovery Center indoors or playing outdoors at the water table, bubble creation station, and sidewalk chalk, as well as free performances on the Showcase Stage under the big top. Those include, at 10 a.m., the opening of the festival with the national anthem, the Mellenia Tae Kwon Do Academy at 10:30 a.m., the River City Municipal Band at 11:30 a.m., and the Carousel School of Dance at 1 p.m.
The celebration is held on, and in honor of, what would have been Frank B. “Felix” Adler’s 128th birthday. Adler was born in Clinton in 1895 and went on to ultimately achieve national fame as a clown who performed for more than 50 years in the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus.
The Discovery Center is a non-profit children’s museum founded by Adler’s family in his honor about 25 years ago. Today, over 90 volunteers help make the Felix Adler Day festival happen, hosting between 1,500 and 2,000 guests on that day, and carry on the museum’s mission to promote learning through play and to provide a safe, positive environment for families to explore and discover.
Sponsoring the museum, among many others, are 1st Gateway Credit Union, Petersen Sanitary, Pizza Ranch, the Fulton Kiwanis Club, RHA Service Inc, and the Insurance Group.
All proceeds from the celebration will also be utilized to support learning through play.
Normally, the museum is open from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Regular admission prices are $5 per person between the ages of 2 and 64, $4 per person age 65 or above, and free for children one year old or younger as well as for Discovery Center members.
For more information, call the Discovery Center at (563) 243-3600 or email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.