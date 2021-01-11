CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center studies owls this month.
On Funtime Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, children and their families will learn about owls from Jessica Steines, a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation. Steines will bring a live barred owl for participants to meet and observe and will lead participants in a themed craft.
On Saturday, Miss Roberta, education and programming coordinator at the Discovery Center, will use Steines's nature artifacts and materials to continue teaching about owls at 10:30 a.m. Children will make owl crafts.
No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Saturday Special is held every Saturday afternoon, from 3-4 p.m. This Saturday, children and their families can use a variety of art materials to make owls while they learn facts about owls.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. Museum staff sanitizes and disinfects all surfaces and replaces all toys and costumes during the midday shutdown.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Toy rotation, sanitizing and disinfecting is done again at the end of each day.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger and free for members of the children's museum.
Properly worn face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.