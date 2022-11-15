CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center’s curbside service pasta dinner fundraiser at Rastrelli’s Restaurant is an annual event that supports the Discovery Center.
All proceeds go directly to educational programs for children and families and provide “Learning Through Play” at the children’s museum.
The dinner is from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 20. It is cooked at and served from Rastrelli’s Tuscany Event Center, Clinton. The event is curbside service only and meals must be ordered in advance for pickup at your chosen time. Meals will be brought out to vehicles by a team of Discovery Center volunteers.
The menu includes Rastrelli’s pasta with choice of sauce (meat, alfredo, or meatless marinara); Rastrelli’s cabbage salad or a lettuce salad; fresh baked Rastrelli’s bread; and homemade desserts.
Meals are $10 for adults and teens, and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
To order meals, call the Discovery Center at 243-3600. Staff and volunteers will help callers make meal selections and will then provide a receipt for meal pickup Nov. 20.
The Discovery Center also is holding its annual online silent auction fundraiser through Nov. 21. The site is www.32auctions.com/DiscoveryCenter2022
More than 35 baskets and items will be shown and available for online bid. Many area and regional businesses and individuals have donated to provide one-of-a-kind packages and baskets for holiday gift-giving.
Items offered include gift certificates, passes and tickets, collectibles, and household and personal goods. Examples are golfing packages, tickets to the symphony, ballet, Showboat, Sawmill, LumberKings, and other local organizations; decorative pieces for home; collectibles and antique pieces; dinners out; and food to make and enjoy at home.
All the proceeds from this auction will go directly to children’s museum programs and activities for area families.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South and is open Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.