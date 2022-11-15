Students from the Easton Valley After School program experiment with air pressure by putting items in the giant air tube at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center while visiting during a field trip. The children’s museum hosts many elementary and preschool groups every year. The public is invited to support the non-profit children’s museum by taking part in upcoming fundraisers that include the curbside service pasta dinner at Rastrelli’s Tuscany on Nov. 20 and the online silent auction that continues through Nov. 21 at

. For more information about these fundraisers, taking a field trip, or a family visit, contact the Discovery Center at 243-3600.