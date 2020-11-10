CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host two important fundraisers and begin holiday programming this month.
The annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser held at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Event Center becomes a curbside event this year, Executive Director Sarah Lind said. Residents can pick up meals at Tuscany Sunday, Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and teens and $5 for children.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600.
The menu will be the same Rastrelli’s food served in past dinners and includes penne pasta topped with meat, alfredo or meatless marinara sauce; a choice of Rastrelli’s cabbage salad or lettuce salad; Rastrelli’s fresh baked bread and a homemade dessert, Lind said.
The accompanying Silent Auction fundraiser will be online this year, Lind said. It opens this Friday, Nov. 13 and runs through Nov. 23. The website www.32Auctions.com/DiscoveryCenter2020 will allow users to view auction items and bid on them.
More than 75 local shops, restaurants and businesses have donated merchandise and gift certificates to the auction, Lind said.
Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday focus on music this week, said Lind. the programs begin at 10:30 a.m. each day.
Music Makes the World Go Round will let children and grownups try boomwhackers and rhythm instruments as they hear a book about music from around the world. Participants will make their own tambourines to take home.
The Funtime programs are literacy-based and designed to support the developmental needs and school success skills of young children, although all ages are always welcome, said Lind.
The programs require no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Saturday Special is held every Saturday afternoon, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. This week is turkey crafting time with the traditional drawing around splayed fingers to create the Thanksgiving bird, Lind said.
The Saturday Special program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are welcome. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. The midday closure is a time for museum staff to sanitize and disinfect all surfaces and to replace all toys and costumes.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Face masks are required for everyone 2 years old or older. Guests may wear their own masks or buy or rent one at the Discovery Center. Guests are asked not to bring in food or snacks, Lind said.
Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other coronavirus symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19 should not enter the Discovery Center at this time, Lind said.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
Contact them at 563-243-3600, email at info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message through Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
