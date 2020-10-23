CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is holding a Drive-Through Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nelson Corp Field, 537 Ballpark Drive, Clinton.
At this event, residents can drive through and drop off their outdated or unneeded medication. This event will be held regardless of the weather. You will remain in your car to drop off medication and can expect it to only take 5 minutes.
Local law enforcement is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to hold these “Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Events” to help residents by collecting unused, unneeded, or expired medication and disposing of it.
The purpose of the event is to provide a convenient opportunity for Clinton County residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications and to bring awareness about the issue of medication abuse and misuse. Youths report having access to medication in their own home. Officials want to encourage residents to lock up their medication, and if it is no longer needed to dispose of it.
You can dispose of medication at the Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Event or at one of the drop boxes. It is very important that you do not flush medication down the drain as improper disposal pollutes waterways and groundwater.
There is no cost for this event. No sharps, needles or business waste will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container. Only medication will be collected at this event.
If you are unable to attend this event, you can also drop off medication during normal business hours at one of the drop boxes located at:
- HyVee Pharmacy, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
- Scott Drug, 629 Sixth Ave., DeWitt.
- Wagner Pharmacy & Integrated Health, 1726 N. Second St., Clinton.
- Walgreens, 1905 N. Second St., Clinton.
- Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
- DeWitt Police Department, 606 Ninth St., DeWitt.
Clinton County has collected and destroyed over 10,000 pounds of medication since the program began in 2008. For more information about medication disposal, contact the Gateway ImpACT Coalition at (563) 241-4371, kristin@gatewayimpactcoalition.com or visit www.gatewayimpactcoalition.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.