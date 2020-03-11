CLINTON — A week after opening bargaining talks with teachers, the Clinton School District approved an agreement. Teachers ratified the tentative agreement that calls for a 1.8% base raise shortly before the school board approved it Monday.
The increase isn’t much, said School Board President Eric Gettes. “We certainly wish we could do better.”
But with the Iowa Legislature approving only 2.3% growth in state aid for fiscal year 2021 and falling enrollment in the Clinton School District, new money amounted to only $258,133.
The 1% salary package increase will cost the district $303,337, according to the budget presented by District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer.
The base wage for teachers with a bachelor’s degree will increase by $652 to $36,861. Teachers with the highest level of education — master’s degree plus 45 credit hours — would earn $42,321 per year, an increase of $748 from 2020.
Decreasing enrollment and a decrease in property valuation resulted in less money for the district. Budget enrollment fell by 108, from 3,732 in 2020 to 3,624 for 2021, and taxable valuations fell from $914 million to $890 million, according to the district’s 2021 budget.
The levy for the management fund decreased from $1.312 to $0.561. With the increase of a tax levy to cover the bonds for the new school, the total levy for 2021 will increase from $16.497 to $16.775.
McAleer noted that the district told voters before the bond vote last week that taxes would go up about 32 cents, but the increase will be closer to 27 cents.
The district saw a 14.6% increase in employee health insurance and changed providers to manage the budget. The district opted to raise the deductible rather than raising the premium, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy, because that would affect the people who are using the insurance rather than increasing costs for those who don’t.
“We are now in high deductible territory,” DeLacy told the school board.
The district will offer employees a choice of two plans from BlueChoice HealthPlan. The base plan has a $1,600 deductible, DeLacy said. “We went up to $2,000. [That’s] still a lot less than a lot of people have to pay for deductibles.”
Employees will also have the option of staying on the old plan, but they’ll pay a high price for that, DeLacy said.
A public hearing on the final budget is planned for 5:30 p.m. April 13.
