CLINTON — The Clinton School Board approved the purchase of property at 806 Ninth Ave. South in Clinton for $72,000 during Monday’s board meeting.
The district needed to acquire three properties to the east of the high school to complete renovations, according to the plan by Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers.
The district will build an academic wing east of the school in the current parking lot. A new lot will be created to the east where three homes stand.
The property at 806 Ninth Ave. South is owned by Clifford and Marcella Davis.
The board approved the purchase of the home at 810 Ninth Ave. South, owned by Robert J. Doty, in May.
The district needs one more property, that of Scott and Cheryl Booth at 808 S. Eighth St., to complete the project.
