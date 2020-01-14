CLINTON — A developer plans to spend $6.5 million to turn Lyons Middle School into commercial office space and luxury apartments.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday that the sale of the vacant building is a win-win for the city of Clinton. “[It’s] an area they’d love to see developed.”
Students from Lyons and Washington middle schools were moved to the newly constructed Clinton Middle School at 1350 14th St. NW in December 2014. Davenport-based Ales & Company purchased Washington that year and turned it into a 46-unit senior housing facility, which opened in 2019.
The Lyons building remained empty.
“When you have a building empty that long, it’s amazing how much it deteriorates,” DeLacy said.
Eagle Rise Development presented a renovation plan for the school during the Dec. 16 school board meeting. The district expects to approve the sale during the Jan. 27 Committee of the Whole meeting following a public hearing.
Eagle Rise plans to create commercial and office space to buy or lease on the main floor of the building and seven or eight luxury loft apartments on the second floor.
The developer will also subdivide and develop about 25 lots to create a housing development, according to a district report.
The development has the potential to bring new families and students to the school district and to add to the tax base, the report said.
To empty the building before the developers take possession, the district will conduct a garage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Items for sale include chairs, tables, desks and an old basketball toss back, DeLacy said.
The former middle school has been on the market for five years.
“This is really the first serious offer,” DeLacy said. “[The developer says] in six to eight months he’ll have the building renovated.”
