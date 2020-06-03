CLINTON — The Clinton School Board has approved a contract with Clinton Engineering to resurface the playground of Eagle Heights Elementary School after inclusive playground equipment is installed next week.
“This is the district contribution towards the project, beyond what is fundraised,” said Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
The board awarded the contract in the amount of $130,171 during a special meeting Monday afternoon.
The board tabled the awarding of the contract during a previous meeting because of the amount of the bid. The district reached out to other contractors for additional bids, but one wasn’t interested and a second was unable to make the deadline, Cindy McAleer, the school district’s chief financial officer, said this week.
Clinton Engineering lowered its bid by about $1,600, McAleer said. “This does put us over by about $22,000 in the overall budget,” she said. “We’re going to reduce in another area.”
Eagle Heights parents and teachers began raising money last summer to purchase an inclusive playground so that students with disabilities will be able to integrate on the playground as well as in the classroom.
“We ended the fundraising pretty close to when COVID-19 had started,” said Katie Wilke, co-chairwoman for the playground project. “[We] had pretty much all of our funds by then.”
The group set a goal of $143,000, but raised $155,000, which included a Clinton County Development Association grant of $58,800.
The additional money allowed project planners to order more equipment. “We were able to buy two benches that will be on the outskirts of the playground,” said Lisa Wheat.
“We also purchased a GeoPlex climbing wall,” said Wheat. “[It’s] a great way to use of more of their energy they might have at recess.”
A set of talk tubes, one at one end of the playground and the other at the opposite end, will allow students to talk over a distance to one another. “And they’ll be low enough so that if a child is in a wheelchair, they’ll be able to communicate with a friend on the other end,” said Wheat.
The equipment will be installed next week, Wilke said. The old equipment and the wood-chip surface have been removed.
After the equipment is installed, the new surface can be laid down.
The new playground wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of families and friends, Wilke said.
“I think everybody at Eagle Heights ... [is] very excited about this opportunity,” said Wheat. “This is just another step to make sure [students are] all included.”
