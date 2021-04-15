CLINTON — The development of three new subdivisions in Clinton may force the Clinton School District to redraw its elementary school boundary lines.
School boundary lines determine which elementary school a student will attend – Eagle Heights, Whittier, Jefferson or Bluff – based on where their home is located.
Valley Bluff Townhomes off Valley West Drive, Zara Heights, at 340 S. 18th St., and Riverstone Crossing near Springdale Cemetery are all in the Whittier Elementary zone, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday. Whittier is the smallest elementary school, said DeLacy, and is the only Clinton elementary school with three classrooms for each grade rather than four.
"This one will be an easy fix for now," said DeLacy. The boundary line can be turned down Harts Mill Road rather than following Manufacturing Drive.
However, depending on the number of children who eventually live in the subdivisions, a more complex change may be needed, DeLacy said.
DeLacy said Thursday that he's in the process of getting an updated digital map of Clinton to work off of
