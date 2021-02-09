The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet to review hunting and trapping seasons and possible rule changes this month.
The DNR will host a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 23, to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested and time allows, the DNR said this week.
The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. The online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and attendees must sign up to attend.
To sign up for the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qfuqsqz8jG9TAEH20gv500Jo_VUSq5D8X. A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.
Comments will be considered prior to proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
The DNR will hold an additional virtual meeting if there is a need, the DNR said.
Any person who special requirements, such restricted mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov. k
The DNR will also host a virtual public meeting Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. to outline a proposed salvage timber sale in Walnut Woods State Park. The salvage timber sale involves trees damaged from the derecho winds in August 2020.
The damaged trees pose a risk to park users. Each tree was evaluated according to the Iowa DNR tree risk assessment procedure.
The Iowa DNR is asking those planning to attend the virtual meeting to email the park office at walnut_woods@dnr.iowa.gov to pre-register. The meeting will be held at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscOGtrDssHd3D67HsUAz-M5fsJyP9s9af.
For more information, contact Josh Shipman, manager, Walnut Woods State Park, 515-285-7476, or walnut_woods@dnr.iowa.gov.
