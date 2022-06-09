Most of us think we know some of the possible consequences of identity theft. We know that crooks who get hold of our personal information, especially that gold nugget that is our social security number, can use the information to apply for credit cards or maybe even get utility service or a phone charged to us. But the scope of some identity theft schemes can be much, much more significant.
Such as this: Someone using a stolen identity walks into an automobile dealership and buys a $70,000 Land Rover, which they drive off the lot. It’s not a particularly difficult thing to do, given the right tools. Now the car dealer is not going to take anyone’s word for who they are when applying to finance this $70,000 ride. You need to produce identification. So the criminal acquires the personal information of someone with good credit. Using that information and $100, they can purchase an Iowa driver's license online, shipped from China. In appearance, the license will be indistinguishable from any issued at the driver's license station.
The car dealer, or their lender, will run a credit check on that stolen identity, and approve the car loan.
Well, how long can someone drive around in a $70,000 Land Rover bought with a phony identity? Longer than you might suppose. It can take two or three months before the car dealer or lender realize they were duped. In the meantime, the crooks can alter the vehicle identification number and fabricate a counterfeit title. They can take the counterfeit title to another state and title the Land Rover there, thus gaining a “clean” title and then advertise the Land Rover for sale at an appreciable discount on Facebook Marketplace or some other online auction site, where it quickly sells to a bargain-hunter.
The scheme only starts to unravel when the lender realizes no one is making payments on this ride. So the lender starts the process of tracking down the hapless soul whose stolen identity the criminals used at the car dealership. That person starts getting calls and mail, demanding payment for the Land Rover.
How do you prevent yourself from being on the receiving end of those startling calls demanding payment? If you ever needed more reasons to place a credit freeze on yourself, maybe this is it. Criminals would have found it almost impossible to pull this off on someone with a credit freeze. No lender will extend credit, especially $70,000 of credit, without a credit check. And a freeze means no credit check.
What does it take to get a credit freeze? You need to contact each of the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
Ask for a credit freeze. You can also do this very quickly online. I recommend that route over calling. These freezes are free, and remain in place until you lift them. They do not affect any of your current credit accounts.
I also recommend everyone periodically run a credit history on themselves. You can do this rapidly at www.annualcreditreport.com, or call 1-877-322-8228. These credit histories will show any record of credit extended to you, so they serve as a check on what’s happening to our credit files. And credit histories are free also.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
