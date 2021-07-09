MAQUOKETA — Four-legged athletes and their owners will compete in Maquoketa from July 15-18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Blue-9 Pet Products is hosting the KLIMB Classic.
The KLIMB Classic is free to attend as a spectator. Leashed dogs that are well-mannered are allowed on premises to watch the festivities. Try-it spots are available for a small fee for some sports on Thursday and Friday for those interested in seeing if their dog would like to participate.
This four-day event will feature canine sports including:
• Diving dogs, where dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They are motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach in order to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.
• Disc dog, where dogs sprint, leap, and fly to catch thrown discs.
• Fast CAT is a coursing ability test that provides an opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC dog sports. It is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time chasing a lure.
• Barn hunt encourages dogs and handlers to work together to locate and mark rats hidden in protective aerated tubes. These tubes are hidden in a maze of straw or hay bales. Barn hunt tests the nose, speed, and agility of dogs that have a history of vermin hunting.
