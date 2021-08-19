DEWITT — When it comes to offering programs and activities, “sold out” seems to be a recurring theme in the DeWitt Parks and Recreation Department.
For instance, the DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon held July 20 has sold out every year it has been available, and 2021 was no exception.
Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake said the adult event came close as well.
“We had two really, really good events with really positive feedback,” Lake noted. “We hit full capacity once again with the youth event … the new date (the triathlon typically takes place in August) seemed to work. We decided to do it a bit earlier this year … We got to the point where August was a bit bumpy. People were getting their kids ready to go back to school, they were planning last-minute vacations … Holding the event earlier, I think, was a good choice for us and for our participants.”
A brand-new program, which Lake admitted was entirely uncharted territory for the recreation department, was sold out as well.
The two available classes for a dog obedience school, which began Aug. 2 and will be held every Monday evening through Sept. 20, filled up almost immediately.
The class includes an introduction to backyard agility, dog massage and dog brain games. Dogs learn basic commands including sit/heel, stay, down, recall and even more advanced skills.
The instructor for the course is Pam Wagner, a certified dog trainer with the Clinton Kennel Club.
“We really didn’t know how this program would go over,” Lake said. “But it’s been way better than we even hoped.”
Also filling up almost immediately — in less than a day, in fact — was the girls basketball camp featuring University of Iowa women’s basketball players Kate Martin and Monika Czinano.
Martin is Lake’s niece, and he is happy area youths had the chance to learn from the two talented girls.
Martin is the 2020-21 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner, and Czinano was named first team All-Big Ten and led the NCAA in shooting percentage.
One program that just became available is a “Fall Food Fun Cooking Class for Kids.”
One class will be open to children ages 6 and up, and another for kids 11-15. Both classes will be instructed by Linda Jones.
Younger children will make mini-loaded tater tots, apples and dip, and apple frogs.
The class will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., at the community center. Parents are asked to join their chefs for the last 15 minutes of the class for tasting.
Registration is $30, and all supplies will be provided. Kids get to make the treats themselves and eat or bring home their creations.
Older children will make witch cupcakes, caramel apple yogurt parfaits, and chicken avocado roll-ups.
The class will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, 10-11:30 a.m., at the community center. Registration is $30, and parents are asked to join their children for the last 15 minutes to sample their creations.
The online registration link for both classes can be found at parks.cityofdewittiowa.org.
For more information, call the parks and recreation department at (563) 659-5127.
