MORRISON, Ill. — Em Schroeder and her dog Frankie donated $500 for the future Morrison Dog Park.
Schroeder is challenging all dog owners to donate $500 to the dog park to help reach the phase-one goal of $50,000 for excavating and fencing, dog park officials said Sunday.
Donations may be taken to or sent to TBK Bank, 211 West Main St., Morrison IL, 61270. Note on the envelope and check that the money is for Morrison Dog Park.
Donations can also be made online on the Morrison Lions Foundation, NFP Facebook page or by using the link on the On the Move with Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
