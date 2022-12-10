CLINTON – Three local dogs will travel this weekend to the American Kennel Club’s Fast CAT Invitational in Orlando, where they’ll compete against more than 300 other dogs from across the nation to see who is the fastest.
Sarah VanZuiden, of Camanche, has a 7-year-old poodle that will be a contestant, while Judy May of Clinton will be bringing two of her dogs, an 8-year-old toy fox terrier named Joey and an 8-year-old pekingese named Leila.
The acronym CAT stands for Coursing Ability Test. A relatively new sport, it involves a straight 100-yard dash, through which each dog that’s either purebred or a mixed breed chases a lure of either a white plastic bag or a “squawker.” Each dog earns points, based on its speed measured in miles per hour down to the nearest one-hundredth of a second and a handicap system based on the height of the dog, to determine the top 20 of each class of breed.
The winners will then take home a ribbon and a national title to carry on their pedigree.
The current rankings recorded on the AKC’s website list the fastest pekingese at almost 18 mph and the fastest toy fox terrier at 23.4 mph.
May says they haven’t trained to prepare their dogs at all for the competition due to the lack of a place for them to practice. It’s purely natural ability that’s lended itself to Ruby’s top speed of 28.3 mph, Joey’s at 23 mph, and Leila’s at 13 mph.
“You have to run a whole year,” May says, “and see what your average is and then that determines if you’re eligible to go.”
Leila successfully gained an invitation to the competition, regardless of the fact that she only has one eye.
“When she was a puppy,” May says, “some people had bought her and they brought her home and, I don’t remember exactly, it was either their dog or the neighbor’s dog grabbed her by the head… killed her eye.”
Leila was then put up for adoption before finding a home with May and just a couple weeks ago earned her therapy dog certification. Joey is also a certified therapy dog. He and Ruby are both service dogs.
“She’s a dog whisperer,” VanZuiden says of May, who assisted in establishing a dog park at Eagle Point Park. She also was the head of Animal Birth Control, or ABC, an organization that was dedicated to helping people afford to spay or neuter their pets.
“It just got to be too much,” May explains in regard to the dissolution of the organization more than 30 years after its inception in 1986. “It was hard to do funding, and Sandy Bartels got Midwest Pets for Life going, so they kind of picked up the slack, so it was easier for me to back off.”
May and VanZuiden plan to travel the 1,249 miles to Orlando together along with their three dogs. VanZuiden says they do very well traveling long distances.
The competition starts Tuesday. On that day, Leila will compete. Joey and Ruby will compete on Wednesday. Then as they advance, all three are to compete again on Thursday. The two with the highest scores of each breed will run the dash yet again when they compete in finals on Friday and Saturday.
After they’ve all returned from Florida, May will begin teaching obedience and agility classes for dogs again at the Ericksen Community Center, with VanZuiden’s assistance, in February. Classes take place on Saturday afternoons. Contact the Ericksen Center to sign up.
