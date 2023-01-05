CLINTON — Three local dogs brought home second-place ribbons last month from the American Kennel Club’s third Fast CAT Invitational in Orlando.
The dogs competed against more than 380 others from across America to see who was the fastest.
“My Leila was the one that was the closest though,” Judy May of Clinton says, referring to her 8-year-old pekingese.
The top five fastest representatives of 177 different breeds, both pure and mixed, were invited to participate in the competition. Each dog ran a straight 100-yard dash after a lure held by their owner and earned points, based on speed measured in mph down to the nearest one-hundredth of a second, and a handicap system, based on the height of the dog, to determine the top 10 quickest competitors in two divisions based on breed.
After three days of preliminary runs, Ruby, a 7-year-old poodle belonging to Sara Van Zuiden of Camanche; Leila; and May’s 8-year-old toy fox terrier named Joey all advanced to the finals on Dec. 16 and 17.
“Leila ran 8.173 [mph],” May says.
Leila gained an invitation to the competition regardless of the fact she only has one eye.
“When she was a puppy,” May says, “some people had bought her and they brought her home and, I don’t remember exactly, it was either their dog or the neighbor’s dog grabbed her by the head… killed her eye.”
Leila was then put up for adoption before finding a home with May, but she’s done well since that incident. Just a couple weeks before the competition, she earned therapy dog certification. Joey is also a certified therapy dog, and he and Ruby are both service dogs.
May almost decided not to bring Leila to the competition.
“I was questioning if she was even going to be able to see me at all,” May says, “because the last show that we went to she ran into the fence.”
Ultimately, May decided they’d at least try. Their attempt brought Leila to fourth place in the rankings of the fastest of her breed in 2022 overall, as listed on the American Kennel Club’s website, www.akc.org.
Ruby was nearly just as close to first place, though she reached eighth in the 2022 rankings with a speed of 27.44 mph.
Of the fastest toy fox terriers of 2022, Joey now ranks sixth with a speed of 21.40 mph.
“We had fun,” says May, who traveled the 1,249 miles to Orlando and back with Van Zuiden, their three dogs who slept nearly the entire way, and friend Rhonda Buthby of Clinton. Buthby didn’t have a dog entered into the competition herself but, being a dog lover, had offered to drive and help them get there and back safely.
Since Leila’s second-place award gained her eligibility, May is considering taking her to Florida again next December to compete again, given that an appointment she has for Leila in Cedar Rapids later this month to have her existing eye evaluated goes well.
“I really think she could beat this guy,” May says. “If her vision holds up, in 2023, she’s going to go down and see if she can’t take her title.”
