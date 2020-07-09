CLINTON — Dollar General has announced its store at 2335 N. Third St. in Clinton is now open.
Dollar General stores sell household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.
With approximately 75 percent of the American population within 5 miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option.
The store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.
The company provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
