ROCK ISALND, Ill. — Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is welcoming Legends in Concert performer Karen Hester with her tribute to Dolly Parton for two shows on July 20. The theater will offer both a matinee and evening show.
Doors for the matinee open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch from 12-12:45 p.m. and show at 1:15. p.m. Doors for the evening show open at 5:45 p.m. with dinner from 6-7 p.m. and show at 7:15 p.m. The cost for the matinee is $59.35 per person and $65.65 for the evening show.
Tickets can be reserved by calling (309) 786-7733, Ext. 2, or at the theater’s ticket office, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island.
Hester, first-place winner of Jimmy Fallon’s Clash of the Cover Bands, is the No. 1 Dolly Parton tribute artist in America. She has been the opening act for recording artists Trace Adkins and Ricky Van Shelton and currently performs in Legends In Concert in both Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.