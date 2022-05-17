MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Fair has announced its 2022 musical guest performing Aug. 18 will be Dolly Parton tribute artist “Karen as Dolly”.
From gospel to country, Karen Hester has delighted audiences around the world, Her bright, angelic vocals accompanied by her captivating stage presence touches the lives of people internationally. She has enjoyed many different roles in productions, both on and off stage. She continues following her passion for entertaining through many ventures, including her own tribute show to Dolly Parton, “Karen as Dolly.”
Recent television appearances include performing live on AXS TV’s show, “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in Hollywood. She recently appeared on “Clash of the Cover Bands”, a competition show on E! Network, winning her episode as well as being the series Season One overall winner. She recently performed on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”.
The fair opens Aug. 16 and concludes Aug. 20.
