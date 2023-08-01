MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison United Methodist Church each Sunday in August will utilize the themes from the songs of Dolly Parton to inspire worship. The community is invited to attend one of these Sundays or all of them.
Pastor Sun-ah Kang’s main purpose will be to retrieve the mysterious holy language of love divine through Parton's lyrics and songs. As these beloved songs are both sung and talked about, the church hopes each person attending learns to speak through action and faith like Parton.
Songs to be featured are:
• Sunday, Aug. 6: “I Will Always Love You”, Communion Sunday.
• Sunday, Aug. 13: “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and “Jolene,” New Members Sunday.
• Sunday, Aug. 20: “9 to 5,” Youth Sunday.
• Sunday, Aug. 27: “Coat of Many Colors,” Baptism Sunday.
Services begin at 9 a.m. The church is located at 200 W. Lincolnway, Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.