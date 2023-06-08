There’s a certain amount of mail we can pretty much ignore, classifying it in the junk mail category.
Magazine subscription offers, automobile extended warranties, and fund-raising letters from the charity you donate to once annually, but which sends almost monthly appeals. Yes, that mail can go unread into the round file.
But it’s a mistake to ignore everything you don’t recognize. A Jackson County senior citizen we will call Nathan is struggling with the consequences of ignoring some mail.
Nathan received a letter in December 2019 from Paypal Credit, informing him they were prevented from sending his statement due to “invalid email address”. Nathan never applied for a Paypal credit card, and ignored the letter. Well, things escalated. In January 2022, Nathan received a letter from a debt collector, telling him he owed $2,300 in credit card debt to Paypal Credit. Nathan, with some help from relatives, found a Paypal account in his name, but it showed no transactions. Nathan figured this was a phishing scam, and ignored it.
In August 2022, Nathan received notice the debt collector filed suit against him in small claims court, demanding payment. Nathan realized he was a victim of identity theft. Someone used his information to open a credit card. Nathan filed a police report and an identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission. Two hearings followed in small claims court, and Nathan lost.
What happened to Nathan should illustrate a lesson for the rest of us. Ignoring a debt claim won’t make it go away. When you start getting mail about credit cards which you didn’t authorize, assume the worst and start acting like a victim. You can’t assume it’s a mistake, or it’s not about you. Contact the card provider to alert them someone falsely used your name. File a police report. File an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov. Act quickly, before the card provider sells off the debt to a debt collector.
If your first inkling of trouble is a debt collection letter, respond immediately. Notice I wrote “letter”. We know of many phony debt collector scams, but they rely on phone calls to scare people. Unless you get a written notice, it’s not a real debt collector. Every real debt collection letter I ever saw includes information on how to dispute the debt. Debt collectors must identify the original creditor if you demand it. If you don’t respond to such letters within 30 days, the debt collectors can legally assume you are responsible for the debt, and take measures to collect.
Don’t assume that a debt collector six states away won’t sue you over several thousand dollars in small claims court. With the adoption of electronic filing, and telephonic hearings, such suits are not unusual, just ask Nathan. To head off such consequences, follow the debt collector’s instructions on how to dispute. On the website of the federal agency Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, consumerfinance.gov, you can find a great deal of information on your rights versus debt collection, including sample letters to use in filing disputes.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
