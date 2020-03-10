CLINTON —The residents of Clinton will be treated to a sweet, new attraction during the warm-weather months, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week.
The Glazey Daze Donuts and More truck will be open for business on Riverview Drive this summer.
Owner Lindsay Morhardt will offer an array of pastries to please all palates, the Chamber said. Residents may choose original cinni-minis, or specialty flavors, such as birthday cake or Neapolitan. Customers will be able to sample from the Cereal-ously Good category, which includes flavors called The Loopy One, The Captain and The Flintstone.
Morhardt is excited to introduce Clintonians to this new concept in food truck fare and looks forward to welcoming customers as they enjoy the fantastic riverfront, the Chamber said.
