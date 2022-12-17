CLINTON — Now on track for a February opening date, newly constructed portions of Clinton High School were given a school-board walk-through Monday night.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy explained the absence of classroom doors that were expected to be delivered last week. They are now expected to arrive in mid-January, he said, and since the district will not take occupancy of the building until the doors have been installed, it is now planned that students will begin using the building in mid- to late February.
With the exception of the doors to each room and ceiling tiles, the third floor of the building, which is to be completed before the two below it, is almost finished and the second floor isn’t far behind.
Furniture for the building is expected to be delivered Dec. 27.
At the school board meeting that followed the tour, the project’s 18th change order was approved, bringing the allotted amount of a contingency fund for the project down from its original balance of $750,000 to $401,682.
IMEG Corp project executive Brandon Pierson joined the meeting via Zoom to address the board’s questions regarding those changes.
DeLacy initiated the conversation with concerns about the volume of oversights and omissions on the part of the subcontractor. He said they have caused a number of change orders to go before the board.
“We go through a quality-review process,” Pierson responded. “It’s not perfect. You know, there’s thousands of devices of this project and there were some that were not incorporated.”
Pierson assured the board the company is striving to reduce and limit the amount of change orders.
Board President Mike House expressed frustration on the matter.
“The expectation was to not spend any of the contingency, that we should get it right the first time,” he said. “We’re in phase one of a three-phase project, and we’ve spent nearly 50 percent of the contingency, so at this rate we’ll be at 150 percent of the contingency, again, roughly speaking, by the time this is said and done and that’s not going to be acceptable.”
Gold Key honoree announced
Michael Bray of the district’s Transportation Department was chosen “Gold Key Recognition” recipient for December. Eagle Heights Elementary School instructional coach Barb Rhoades spoke in appreciation of him.
“Mike has proven to be a top-notch representative of our school,” she said. “The kids absolutely love Mike.”
Bray accepted the plaque from Rhoades and said, “I just really love my job, I do. Thank you.”
Approved staff changes
Hired:
• Thad Belitz, CHS assistant boys basketball coach.
• John Lueders, CHS assistant boys wrestling coach.
• Nikia Hughes, bus monitor.
• Delaney Tollenaar, bus monitor.
• Diane Draper, bus monitor.
• Madonna Ashbaugh, CHS Food Service kitchen helper.
• Alison Petersen, School Adventures After School Program clerical assistant.
• Leah Wallace, Medicaid liaison.
• Luchinda Gardner, CHS paraeducator.
• Danette Miller, CMS paraeducator.
• Latonya Struve, CMS paraeducator.
• Stephanie Mullaley, CMS paraeducator and District Spanish interpreter.
• Connor Bates, Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator.
• Ronald Kunde, guest bus driver.
Resignations:
• Kelli Cole, CHS Food Service cook.
• Sophie Nylin, CHS Food Service kitchen helper.
• Victoria Breeden, CHS Food Service kitchen helper.
• Carol Duncan, CHS primary secretary.
• Eric Spittler, CMS track coach.
• Michael Bray, bus driver.
• Christina Cotie, bus monitor.
• Olivia Ragsdale, CMS paraeducator.
• Holly Sprigler, Eagle Heights Elementary School paraeducator.
Retirements:
• CHS Food Service kitchen helper Colleen Burken, effective Nov. 22.
