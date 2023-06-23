DAVENPORT — Motorists in Clinton need to be aware of an upcoming road closure that may slow down their trip in the upcoming weeks.
From July 3-28, weather permitting, construction crews will close South 54th Street at U.S. 30 in Clinton so pavement widening and improvements can be made to the intersection, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Eastbound traffic will follow a marked detour route using eastbound U.S. 30, Anamosa Road, Harts Mill Road, and South 54th Street. Westbound traffic will follow a marked detour route using westbound U.S. 30, 380th Avenue, eastbound U.S. 30, and South 54th Street.
The Iowa Department of Transportation advises motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.