CLINTON — Nashville recording artist Doug Allen Nash will be featured in concert June 12 in the Wild Rose Casino & Resort’s Oakwood Grand Ballroom.
Nash is known for presenting the #1 Johnny Cash Tribute Show. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 plus tax/fees and is open to all ages.
A country boy at heart, Nash’s passion began at the age of 12 when he saw Johnny Cash in concert. He’s performed in over 87 countries for the USO, entertaining the armed forces stationed around the world, from Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City to the Viper Room in Hollywood and the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
Nash performs all of the Cash classics, among them “Ring of Fire”, “Walk The Line” and “A Boy Named Sue”, while mixing in an original tune, “June”.
For more information, go to wildroseresorts.com/clinton.
Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com/clinton.
