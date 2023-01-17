CLINTON — Clinton National Bank has added a new member to its board of directors. Douglas Weih was elected to the board at its January meeting.
Weih is a native Clintonian. He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics and earned his MBA in finance from the University of Iowa.
Weih worked at Clinton National Bank from 1992 until 2000. He spent the majority of his career at Aegon Asset Management in Cedar Rapids, retiring this past November. Most recently, he was the Global co-head of US Core Fixed Income, where he was a portfolio manager responsible for a broad range of multi-sector strategies and the oversight of the US client investment solutions and insurance team.
“Doug has the ideal combination of banking and financial expertise, proven leadership skills, an outstanding reputation, along with strong local roots,” said Julie Burke Smith, the bank’s chairman of the board. “We are very pleased to have someone of Doug’s caliber join our Board of Directors.”
