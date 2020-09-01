CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with burglary and false imprisonment stemming from an early August incident.
Jarmaine A. Douglas, 36, 133 Fifth Ave. South, No. 5, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; and one count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the court affidavit, at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 6, a woman reported Douglas showed up uninvited to her home Aug. 1. The woman reported she attempted to close her interior door and informed Douglas he was not welcome at the residence. The woman reported Douglas pushed the door open, knocking her to the ground. The woman said she stood up and attempted to make her way to the front porch while screaming for help. The woman claims Douglas grabbed her, pulled her back inside the residence and they both fell to the floor. The woman stated Douglas stood up and locked the door. She said Douglas took her cell phone so she could not call the police.
The affidavit continues the woman convinced Douglas to let her use the restroom. The woman went to the bathroom, opened the bathroom window and screamed for help. The woman said Douglas grabbed her arm, pulled her back inside and pushed her to the floor. The woman said Douglas chased her into her bedroom and cornered her in a chair.
The affidavit states the woman said Douglas refused to leave because he knew she would call the police. The woman said she told Douglas she would not call the police. The woman claims Douglas said if she would hold his hand and walk him to the door, he would leave. The woman said Douglas kissed her after they walked to the door. She stated Douglas said he would be back. The woman said Douglas told her not to contact the police. The woman said after the attack she left her residence and was in hiding for five days because she was scared for her life. The woman said she returned home but refuses to leave the residence after dark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.