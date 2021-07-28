CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen on Wednesday granted an unopposed motion to delay the murder trial of Carlton Douglas Jr. but stressed he was not terribly sympathetic to certain aspects of the defense counsel’s motion to continue trial.
Douglas is charged with two felonies in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street in Clinton. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony.
His trial was to begin Aug. 9; a new trial date has not yet been set.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt on July 23 filed a motion to continue trial. The defense had received additional discovery evidence encompassing over 16,000 text messages, 82 audio phone calls and 613 video calls from April to July, the motion states. Defense counsel does not have the additional time necessary built into the schedule between the date of receiving discovery and the August trial date, Brandt states in the motion.
“Due to the late nature of this disclosure, Defendant has not had the opportunity to review this discovery or any defenses related to this information,” Brandt stated in the motion. “Defendant has not had an opportunity to review any inculpatory evidence or exculpatory evidence that may exist within these calls. Defense counsel has been informed that statements may be made during these calls that include exculpatory evidence.”
Defense co-counsel is unable to second chair the case or be present for the trial the week of Aug. 9, Brandt adds in the motion.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand, who is prosecuting the case, did not resist the motion to continue. He has a trial in Cerro Gordo County that is going on as scheduled the same week as the scheduled trial date in this case, he said.
With no resistance to the motion to continue, Telleen granted the motion. He noted a concern of Douglas creating new evidence as the case goes forward. Telleen raised concern during Wednesday’s hearing about Douglas communicating with witnesses scheduled to appear in the trial. The minutes of testimony seemed to indicate Douglas was encouraging a witness not to obey a subpoena, Tellen noted.
“I don’t know the full context but it certainly appeared based on the minutes of testimony there was encouragement of one or two witnesses subpoenaed not to appear,” Telleen said.
This is a concern to the court, Telleen said.
Telleen also noted Brandt has support staff that can look through evidence and bring forth matters to counsel’s attention.
“I was not terribly sympathetic to the defense view when their own client is apparently so prolific, to say the least, on texting, calling, emailing, audio calls,” Tellen said. “Enough said. I just want to alert you to that in the future.”
