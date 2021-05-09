clinton courthouse courtroom

CLINTON — A jury trial is now slated for August for Carlton Douglas Jr.’s first-degree murder trial.

In April, District Court Judge John Telleen granted Carlton Douglas Jr., 33, a continuance for a trail scheduled to begin May 10. Telleen granted the request after Douglas waived his right to a speedy trial. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand and Defense Attorney Meenakshi Brandt Thursday both approved a new trial date of Aug 9. The trial is scheduled to last five days.

Douglas is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. Douglas is charged in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street in Clinton.

