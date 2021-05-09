CLINTON — A jury trial is now slated for August for Carlton Douglas Jr.’s first-degree murder trial.
In April, District Court Judge John Telleen granted Carlton Douglas Jr., 33, a continuance for a trail scheduled to begin May 10. Telleen granted the request after Douglas waived his right to a speedy trial. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand and Defense Attorney Meenakshi Brandt Thursday both approved a new trial date of Aug 9. The trial is scheduled to last five days.
Douglas is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. Douglas is charged in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.