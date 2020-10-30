CLINTON — A Clinton man is scheduled to be sentenced in December for a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor false imprisonment charge related to an August burglary in Clinton.
Jarmaine A. Douglas, 36, 133 Fifth Ave. South, No. 5, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and one count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. The plea agreement says the plea is an open plea. Douglas is to be responsible for restitution to the victim, the plea agreement says.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Dec. 17.
According to the affidavit, a woman reported that at 2 p.m. Aug. 1, Douglas came to her home uninvited. She reported Douglas pushed the door to her home open, knocking her to the ground. The woman said she stood up and tried to get to the front porch while screaming for help. Douglas grabbed the woman, pulled her back inside the house and they both fell to the floor, the woman said.
The woman said Douglas then stood up and locked the door. Douglas took the woman’s cell phone so she could not call the police, the woman said.
The affidavit continues the woman convinced Douglas to let her use the restroom. The woman went to the bathroom, opened the bathroom window and screamed for help. The woman said Douglas grabbed her arm, pulled her back inside and pushed her to the floor. Douglas chased her into her bedroom and cornered her in a chair, the woman said, court documents state.
The affidavit states the woman said Douglas refused to leave because he knew she would call the police. The woman said she told Douglas she would not call the police. The woman claims Douglas said if she would hold his hand and walk him to the door, he would leave. The woman said Douglas kissed her after they walked to the door. She stated Douglas said he would be back. The woman said Douglas told her not to contact the police.
The woman said after the attack she left her residence and was in hiding for five days because she was scared for her life.
