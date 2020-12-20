CLINTON — A Clinton man was ordered to be incarcerated for a term not to exceed 10 years for felony burglary.
Jarmaine A. Douglas, 36, 133 Fifth Ave. South, No. 5, was sentenced Dec. 17 on one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Douglas be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years. A $1,370 fine was imposed.
Douglas was also sentenced on one count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. Lawson ordered Douglas be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed one year. A $430 fine was imposed. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Douglas was ordered to pay about $123 in victim restitution. Douglas pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
According to the affidavit, a woman reported that on Aug. 1, Douglas came to her residence and was not invited. The woman said she tried to close her interior door and told Douglas he was not welcome. The woman said Douglas pushed the door open and knocked her to the ground. The woman stated Douglas grabbed her, pulled heR back inside the residence and they both fell to the floor. The woman said Douglas stood up and locked the door. She said Douglas took her cell phone so she could not call the police.
The affidavit states the woman said she left her residence after the attack and was hiding for five nights because she was scared for her life. The woman said she had returned home but refused to leave her home after dark because she is scared of Douglas, the affidavit says.
