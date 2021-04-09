CLINTON — To prevent a delay in a first-degree murder trial set for May, a Clinton County judge has scheduled a hearing the week before to clear up any potential issues – ranging from what the jury can hear to whether the jury fairly represents a cross section of the community – that could be raised by attorneys.
District Court Judge John Telleen ruled Thursday during a final pretrial conference that motions in limine will be heard May 6, four days prior to the start of the first-degree murder trial of Carlton Douglas Jr.
Douglas, 33, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; and one count of possession/control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony, in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street.
The hearing on motions in limine from both state and defense counsel is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 6. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand filed a motion in limine Thursday. The motion requests the court direct the defense to not refer to the penalty or punishment for first-degree murder or any lesser included offenses, any improper impeachment evidence of convictions of a crime under the Iowa Rules of evidence, any statements made by Douglas offered by Douglas, asking a witness if they believe another witness was honest, any improper opinion or reputation testimony, any evidence concerning the victim or any of the State’s witnesses alleged prior drug history except for relevant time between Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 and asking any witness legal questions about the law regarding self-defense or stand your ground.
The prosecution also has filed proposed jury instructions.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt confirmed the defense also intends to file a motion in limine prior to the scheduled trial. She anticipates the motion in limine being on file by April 16. It may need to be amended, she added.
Telleen during Thursday’s final pretrial conference stressed that if the defense intends to raise a motion to contest whether the jury called to hear this case constitutes a fair cross section of the community under State v. Plain, he wants it raised prior to the morning of the trial. He does not want a jury pool challenge based on a lack of Black representation to be raised the morning of the trial, said. No evidence on systematic exclusion of fair cross section was submitted to Telleen in a separate case in which he was the presiding judge, he said. Telleen does not want to delay the trial for a presentation, evidence or a hearing, he said.
Brandt requested the defense be granted access to prospective juror information to address any such issues on May 6. Telleen said a list of jurors who have responded will be made available to counsel no later than May 5.
Brandt on Feb. 11 filed three potential defenses on Douglas’s behalf – those of insanity, diminished responsibility and self-defense. On March 22, she withdrew his defenses of insanity and diminished responsibility. The filing now states Douglas intends to rely on self-defense.
According to court documents detailing the shooting, Hood had pulled up to the store, with a female friend and her son in a vehicle, around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman and her son got out of the vehicle, a Saturn Outlook, and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door. As he waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as “C”, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and another car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records state.
The woman explained to police that Hood about a week earlier had been kicked out of his previous girlfriend’s home and had been staying with her. She also reported that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him. The woman told police she believed the former girlfriend, who has a child with Douglas, had ended her relationship with Hood and was again seeing Douglas. She also said the ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Hood’s child.
The court affidavit also details an incident that happened four days prior to the fatal shooting in which police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south in Clinton, where Douglas reported his car had been shot several times. At that time, Hood’s ex-girlfriend, who was with Douglas when talking to police, told police she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed he was responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
Douglas was taken into custody the morning of Jan. 3 at 520 N. 13th St., a few hours after police received a tip that he was at the home. He did not waive his right to a speedy trial.
Under Iowa Code, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole. Douglas is being held in the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $1 million, cash only.
