CLINTON — Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt filed a motion Thursday to continue the trial of Carlton Douglas Jr., which is set to start May 10.
Douglas is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street in Clinton.
Brandt filed a motion on behalf of Douglas, 33, to allow the defense to investigate the exculpatory material provided through discovery April 14, to allow the defense to properly investigate and present expert testimony related to State v. Plain issues and to allow both of Douglas's attorneys to participate fully in the trial and trial preparation, the motion says.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. April 20.
Douglas is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. The first-degree murder charged carries a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole, if he is convicted.
Douglas executed a waiver of speedy trial Wednesday. Brandt filed the waiver with the Court on Thursday.
Defense counsel was provided a significant amount of discovery in the case, Brandt said in the motion. On April 14, the State disclosed to the defense a police interview that took place with a witness of the State.
The interview contains information the State's witness did not disclose to officers previously, the motion says. The statements are new and some statements contradict prior statements made to officers.
"The statements involve a handgun that was in the vehicle that decedent was in during the incident," the motion says. "The statements also involve a prior incident where Defendant and decedent are alleged to have been involved in a shooting. This new information is exculpatory and critical to Defendant's justification defense."
Due to the late nature of the disclosure, Douglas has not had the opportunity to investigate the information or any defenses related to the information, according to the motion.
Last week, District Court Judge John Telleen filed an order following the final pretrial conference. The court expects any contest of whether the jury called to hear the case does not constitute a fair cross section of the community to be presented at a scheduled May 6 hearing, the order says.
The motion to continue notes that defense counsel consulted with a statistician it might call to testify concerning State v. Plain issues. The statistician cannot have a report ready by the current final pretrial conference date because defense counsel is still gathering data the statistician would need to review.
Co-defense counsel indicated to Brandt that the defense might be unable to second chair the case or be present for trial as currently scheduled, the motion says. Douglas requested a continuance of trial in the case, the motion says.
According to court documents detailing the shooting, Hood had pulled up to the store with a female friend and her son around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman and her son got out of the Saturn Outlook and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door.
As Hood waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as C, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and a car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records say.
The woman told police that Hood had been staying at his previous girlfriend’s home and had been kicked out about a week earlier. She also said that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and had told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him.
The woman told police that she believed the former girlfriend, who has a child with Douglas, had ended her relationship with Hood and was again seeing Douglas. She also said the ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Hood’s child.
The court affidavit details an incident that happened four days prior to the fatal shooting in which police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh Avenues South in Clinton where Douglas reported his car had been shot several times. At that time, Hood’s ex-girlfriend, who was with Douglas when talking to police, told police she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed he was responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
Douglas was taken into custody the morning of Jan. 3 at 520 N. 13th St., a few hours after police received a tip that he was at the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.