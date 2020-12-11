CLINTON — The two story home of Dan and Sharon Voss is visible for miles. Not every day, maybe, but certainly in December.
“It’s lit up,” Dan Voss said Wednesday. “It’s a Christmas occasion.” A neighbor took a photo to prove that he could see the house from three miles away, Voss said.
Voss has lived in Clinton for 58 years. He and his wife built their home at 1493 Main Ave. in 1999. “So that’s when we started just adding lights,” Voss said. “I’ve been doing it for 21 years.”
The lights that outline the house and windows are all clear, but they may be bright enough to land a plane at night. Glowing reindeer parade in front of the house, flanked by a giant, inflatable snowman.
Red and white candy canes border the house, and colored lights wrap the trees that surround the property.
Voss estimates he spends more than 60 hours preparing the annual display. “I never really timed myself,” he said.
Voss starts stringing lights after Halloween. “We had eight days in row at 75 degrees, so its been a good year,” Voss said. He can’t wear gloves while stringing lights, so when the weather gets cold and windy, he doesn’t do much.
And he won’t climb on the roof when it’s covered in snow, he said.
One year the wind blew the ladder down while Voss was on the roof. He was there about an hour and a half before someone arrived to help him down. “It was cold, so I had to sit on the other side,” he said.
“Now I carry my cell phone. It’s with me all the time. I learned something that day.”
The first year he decorated, Voss hung lights from the gutters. Each year he added more lights. About five years ago he started outlining the windows, first with a couple of layers of lights, and this year with two more.
When Voss used incandescent bulbs, the cost to run the lights for 30 days was more than $200, he said. The deer still have the older bulbs, but the lights in the trees are LEDs, which saves some money.
Voss doesn’t know exactly how many lights he has, but each deer uses 300, he said. He strings icicle lights along the edges of the house, and he’s outlined all the windows four times.
He has only one inflatable. “I can’t have too many blow-ups out there because it’s windy,” Voss said. “They don’t last very long.”
Once all the lights are up, Voss puts them on timers and sensors. They turn on about 5 p.m. and stay on until about 10 p.m. every night.
“It really looks better when it snows,” said Voss. The scene doesn’t look very wintery with green grass. Two or three inches of snow makes a big difference, Voss said.
Voss has a security camera on the property. “It’s constantly going off,” he said. As many as 40 cars will drive by to see the lights during a weekend.
Voss said his neighbors don’t complain about the traffic or the lights, but one neighbor calls him Clark Griswold Jr., a reference to a character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” who decorates excessively for Christmas.
Voss doesn’t think he’ll reach Griswold status. “I’m kind of maxed out now,” he said.
The house sits back from Main Avenue and is accessed by a lane, which sees a steady stream of visitors during December.
“It’s kind of a narrow road, 8 feet or 10 feet wide,” Voss said. People pull off the lane, into the yard, to take photos.
“I’ve talked to people form Maquoketa, DeWitt,” Voss said. “I go to grocery stores [and people] stop me, and they thank me.”
Voss even receives cards in the mail in January from people who have driven by and enjoyed the lights, he said.
“It’s been crazy,” said Voss. “As long as I can put a smile on somebody’s face, that’s all that matters.”
